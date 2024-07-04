Left Menu

H3C Digital Tour 2024: Navigating a Smarter Future

Hangzhou hosted the impactful H3C Digital Tour 2024, themed 'Dedication, For A Smarter Future'. Nearly 300 experts gathered to discuss the transformative power of AI in ICT. Keynotes highlighted H3C's initiatives in AI integration and global collaboration, emphasizing energy-efficient innovations and the creation of a thriving partner ecosystem.

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:13 IST
Hangzhou, a city renowned globally for technological innovation, recently hosted the H3C Digital Tour 2024, themed 'Dedication, For A Smarter Future'. The event attracted nearly 300 industry customers, partners, and experts worldwide to explore the latest trends in ICT, seizing both challenges and opportunities in the digital age.

During the conference, H3C Co-President Gary Huang delivered a keynote, 'AI + Ecosystem, Bringing Digital World into Intelligent World,' outlining AI's role in industry transformation. Huang detailed H3C's dual initiatives: optimizing computational power and connectivity, and promoting AI adoption across industries.

Industry insights continued with AMD's Ying Chen discussing the advancements achieved through their collaboration, particularly in enhancing energy efficiency and sustainable development using AMD's EPYC processors. H3C's Vice President Chen Wang highlighted the significance of win-win cooperation and the success of H3C's global partner ecosystem.

Yan Qiao, another H3C Vice President, unveiled new technology strategies and flagship products for 2024, emphasizing AI empowerment and integration. This event underscored H3C's role in driving global digital transformation, committed to innovation and collaboration for a smarter future.

