Gen Anil Chauhan on Technological Advancements in Warfare

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan emphasized the need for Indian armed forces to adapt to rapid technological advancements in warfare during his address commemorating the Kargil war. He stressed that flexibility, imagination, and new strategies are essential for future conflicts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan outlined how rapid technological advancements are reshaping the nature of warfare, urging the Indian armed forces to stay prepared for these changes. His remarks came at a commemorative event for the battles of Tololing and Tiger Hill during the 1999 Kargil war.

Gen Chauhan noted that traditional valor must now be complemented with flexibility, innovative thinking, and an open mind to succeed in future conflicts. He highlighted the importance of adapting to multi-domain warfare, which includes cyber, electromagnetic, and space domains, alongside conventional land, sea, and air.

To maintain public trust and ensure military success, he underscored the need for jointness and integration among the three Services. His address echoed a commitment to reforms and the continued evolution of India's armed forces.

