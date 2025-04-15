Left Menu

Laura Linney Joins 'American Classic': A Comic Revival in New Jersey

Laura Linney stars in the new comedy series 'American Classic' set to film in New Jersey, alongside Kevin Kline and Joe Tenney. The series revolves around Richard Bean, a narcissistic Broadway star, returning to his hometown to save the family-run theater, now a low-rent dinner venue.

Laura Linney (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Laura Linney is set to appear in the upcoming comedy series 'American Classic,' as reported by Variety. She will be joining an impressive cast that includes Kevin Kline and Joe Tenney. The series is slated to begin filming in New Jersey this summer.

The narrative of 'American Classic' follows Richard Bean, portrayed by Kline, a Broadway star known for his ego-driven antics, experiencing an on-stage collapse. Following this incident, he returns to his hometown to find that the theater, once a place of prestige, now operates as a low-budget dinner theater under his brother Jon and sister-in-law Kristen, played by Linney.

Kristen Forrest Bean, Linney's character, has deep roots in the Millersburg Festival Theater, which was established by the Bean family. Her past with Richard is complex; they left for New York chasing dreams, but while Richard's fame grew, Kristen faced disillusionment and eventually returned home. Now, as Millersburg's mayor, Kristen is determined to resurrect the family theater's former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

