Florence Pugh's High-Flying Stunt: Defying Heights in 'Thunderbolts'

Florence Pugh insisted on performing a daring stunt herself in ‘Thunderbolts,’ jumping off Merdeka 118, the world’s second tallest building. The scene posed significant insurance challenges but showcases Pugh's love for heights. The actress leads a star-studded cast in the film, set for release on May 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:35 IST
Florence Pugh(Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move, actress Florence Pugh insisted on performing her own stunt for the upcoming superhero film 'Thunderbolts,' choosing to leap from the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, the second tallest building in the world. At an imposing 2,722 feet, it presented considerable insurance hurdles. However, Pugh's determination and love for heights drove her to convince Marvel Studios to approve the daring act.

Pugh revealed that her persistence paid off, despite initial apprehensions from the production team. As the film's script evolved, the feasibility of the stunt was questioned repeatedly due to its 'crazy insurance ordeal.' Yet, Pugh was unwavering in her commitment, emphasizing the thrill of breaking records with her co-stars. Eventually, her tenacity bore fruit, and the stunt was greenlit, showcasing her remarkable mental fortitude and fearlessness.

After the adrenaline-charged experience, Pugh humorously recounted needing to nap for three hours, as her brain succumbed to the intense excitement. Starring alongside talents such as Sebastian Stan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Pugh's 'Thunderbolts' will hit theaters on May 2, promising audiences a film packed with high-octane action and star power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

