YouTuber Detained for Drone Violation at Tirumala Temple
A YouTuber named Anshuman Tareja was detained by TTD vigilance personnel for flying a drone over Harinama Sankirtana Mandapam in Tirumala. He was identified as being from Rajasthan. The drone was confiscated and handed to the police, who have initiated an investigation.
- Country:
- India
A YouTuber has found himself in hot water after being detained by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance personnel for allegedly flying a drone illegally. The incident occurred over the Harinama Sankirtana Mandapam in Tirumala.
The YouTuber, identified as Anshuman Tareja from Rajasthan, was immediately detained by vigilance personnel once the infraction was observed. The drone, responsible for the violation, has since been seized and handed over to local police authorities.
Currently, a police case has been registered to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the unauthorized drone flight. The investigation is underway to determine any further actions that will be taken against Tareja.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- YouTuber
- drone
- detained
- Tirumala
- investigation
- Anshuman Tareja
- Rajasthan
- vigilance
- case
- temple
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation
Tragic Gas Leak Claims Lives in Rajasthan's Badiya Locality
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta to SC: Investigation in Ranveer Allahbadia case likely over in 2 weeks.
Tragedy Strikes Rajasthan: Nitrogen Gas Leak Claims Lives
Rajasthan Hikes DA for State Employees and Pensioners