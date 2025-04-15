Left Menu

YouTuber Detained for Drone Violation at Tirumala Temple

A YouTuber named Anshuman Tareja was detained by TTD vigilance personnel for flying a drone over Harinama Sankirtana Mandapam in Tirumala. He was identified as being from Rajasthan. The drone was confiscated and handed to the police, who have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:34 IST
A YouTuber has found himself in hot water after being detained by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance personnel for allegedly flying a drone illegally. The incident occurred over the Harinama Sankirtana Mandapam in Tirumala.

The YouTuber, identified as Anshuman Tareja from Rajasthan, was immediately detained by vigilance personnel once the infraction was observed. The drone, responsible for the violation, has since been seized and handed over to local police authorities.

Currently, a police case has been registered to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the unauthorized drone flight. The investigation is underway to determine any further actions that will be taken against Tareja.

