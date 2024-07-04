The Rise of Office Peacocking: Redesigning Workspaces for Post-Pandemic Employee Retention

Post-pandemic, companies are turning to 'Office Peacocking,' investing substantial budgets in lavish office redesigns to lure employees back. Human resource service provider TeamLease Services CEO-Staffing Kartik Narayan explained this trend's growth in India as firms strive to replicate home comfort to compete with remote work.

By introducing trendy furniture, cosy corners, and abundant natural light, companies aim to make office spaces more appealing. The strategy also sees major investments from large tech firms to attract top talent. According to Narayan, this trend is here to stay as hybrid work setups remain popular.

Staffing firm CIEL HR's Director and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra noted a 25-30% rise in design investments over the past two or three years. Large metropolitan cities, including Bengaluru and Mumbai, lead the trend. Mishra added that aesthetic office spaces help reduce employee turnover intentions by 15-20%, highlighting the importance of visually and emotionally engaging environments.

