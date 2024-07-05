Left Menu

IIT Bombay and IRS Collaborate for Advanced Maritime Safety Tool

IIT Bombay has signed an agreement with the Indian Register of Shipping to develop a ship trajectory prediction tool aimed at improving maritime safety. The project will focus on disabled ships, facilitating early warnings and rescue operations, and will integrate automated report generation into the IRS Emergency Response System.

IIT Bombay, in collaboration with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), announced on Friday the signing of an agreement to develop a state-of-the-art ship trajectory prediction tool. This initiative is set to enhance maritime safety by focusing on the prediction of trajectories for disabled ships and floating objects.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) stipulates the creation of a tool to enable rapid response for locating drifting vessels and rerouting nearby ships. This innovative tool, intended for integration with existing IRS Emergency Response System (ERS) software, aims to streamline rescue operations and early warnings.

The project's objective is to build a 'Made in India' software system, emphasizing IIT Bombay's commitment to active industry-academia collaboration. Professors Manas Behera and VK Srineash highlight that this initiative aligns with several national goals, aiming to enhance maritime safety, rescue support, and response effectiveness.

