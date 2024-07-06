Left Menu

Apple Approves Epic Games in Europe Amidst Ongoing Feud

Apple has approved Epic Games' marketplace app for iPhones and iPads in Europe, following disputes over the app's design and Apple's restrictive policies. The conflict centers around app store controls and Epic's compliance with naming conventions. Regulators are now investigating Apple's validation processes for alternative app stores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 01:54 IST
Apple Approves Epic Games in Europe Amidst Ongoing Feud
AI Generated Representative Image

Apple announced on Friday that it has approved Epic Games' marketplace app for iPhones and iPads in Europe. This decision follows escalating tensions between the two companies, with Epic accusing Apple of obstructing its attempts to establish a game store on Apple devices.

The latest controversy involves the Epic Sweden AB Marketplace and excludes Epic's already-approved Fortnite app. Developers and antitrust regulators have long criticized Apple's tight grip on the iOS ecosystem. Before Apple's recent approval, Epic claimed that its app was twice rejected over the design of certain buttons and labels resembling those in Apple's App Store.

Epic stated that the naming conventions used are standard across multiple platforms and called Apple's rejections arbitrary and obstructive. This dispute has reached the European Commission, which has begun investigating Apple's validation processes. Since 2020, Apple and Epic have been embroiled in legal battles over App Store fees and compliance with regulations. Earlier this year, Apple proposed changes to its App Store policies to align with the Digital Markets Act, including allowing alternative app stores but introducing a controversial core technology fee.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024