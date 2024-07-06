Apple Approves Epic Games in Europe Amidst Ongoing Feud

Apple announced on Friday that it has approved Epic Games' marketplace app for iPhones and iPads in Europe. This decision follows escalating tensions between the two companies, with Epic accusing Apple of obstructing its attempts to establish a game store on Apple devices.

The latest controversy involves the Epic Sweden AB Marketplace and excludes Epic's already-approved Fortnite app. Developers and antitrust regulators have long criticized Apple's tight grip on the iOS ecosystem. Before Apple's recent approval, Epic claimed that its app was twice rejected over the design of certain buttons and labels resembling those in Apple's App Store.

Epic stated that the naming conventions used are standard across multiple platforms and called Apple's rejections arbitrary and obstructive. This dispute has reached the European Commission, which has begun investigating Apple's validation processes. Since 2020, Apple and Epic have been embroiled in legal battles over App Store fees and compliance with regulations. Earlier this year, Apple proposed changes to its App Store policies to align with the Digital Markets Act, including allowing alternative app stores but introducing a controversial core technology fee.