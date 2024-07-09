Singapore Exchange CEO Confirms No Plans for Crypto Listings

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has made it clear that it will not be listing cryptocurrencies anytime soon, according to CEO Loh Boon Chye. The announcement was made on Tuesday during an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in Singapore.

Loh Boon Chye's statement comes amidst growing interest in cryptocurrencies globally, but SGX appears to be focusing on other areas of growth for the time being.

