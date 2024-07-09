Stellantis Expands Hybrid Vehicle Lineup in Europe

Stellantis announced on Tuesday its plan to expand its affordable hybrid vehicle lineup to 36 models in Europe by 2026. The American-French-Italian automaker, born from the 2021 merger between Peugeot maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler, aims to meet rising demand for hybrid engines as alternatives to traditional petrol and electric vehicles.

This year, Stellantis will offer 30 hybrid models across nine of its 14 brands, including Fiat, Peugeot, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo, with six more set to launch in the subsequent two years. The company did not disclose how many hybrid models it currently sells but noted a significant 41% increase in hybrid sales in the first half of the year.

Stellantis is focusing on 'mild hybrid' vehicles that use a 48-volt low-voltage battery and other cost-effective technologies. 'Our system is as good as the others but with a slightly better price-entry point,' said Christian Müller, senior vice president of propulsion systems for the EMEA region. The company highlighted that these vehicles can travel up to one kilometer in pure electric mode, in contrast to about 80 kilometers for its plug-in hybrids.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)