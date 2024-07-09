Left Menu

Delhi's Power Consumers Targeted by Cyber Fraudsters

A growing number of cyber fraud incidents involving electricity bill payments have been reported in Delhi. Fraudsters are targeting consumers through fake messages and calls, directing them to malicious websites or posing as official representatives. Power discoms urge consumers to remain vigilant and follow safety tips to avoid falling victim to these scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:07 IST
Delhi's Power Consumers Targeted by Cyber Fraudsters
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

With a rising number of cyber fraud incidents targeting electricity consumers in Delhi, power distribution companies (discoms) urge caution and adherence to safety guidelines. Fraudsters are sending messages falsely claiming overdue payments, urging recipients to click on suspicious links or call unfamiliar numbers, leading to malware-infected sites or imposters posing as officials.

Recent victim cases, including a Delhi-based doctor who lost Rs 6 lakh, highlight the increasing prevalence of these scams nationwide. BSES discoms emphasize that consumers should only use authorized BSES platforms to pay bills and never share personal banking information.

The fraudulent messages often mimic official communication, creating a fake sense of urgency about immediate power disconnection. Clicking the links or calling given numbers exposes victims to online fraud, where sensitive financial data is extracted. BSES and TPDDL recommend verifying website authenticity and avoiding public computers for transactions. They also conduct awareness campaigns via social media and local community meetings to educate consumers about the risks.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024