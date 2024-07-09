Delhi's Power Consumers Targeted by Cyber Fraudsters

With a rising number of cyber fraud incidents targeting electricity consumers in Delhi, power distribution companies (discoms) urge caution and adherence to safety guidelines. Fraudsters are sending messages falsely claiming overdue payments, urging recipients to click on suspicious links or call unfamiliar numbers, leading to malware-infected sites or imposters posing as officials.

Recent victim cases, including a Delhi-based doctor who lost Rs 6 lakh, highlight the increasing prevalence of these scams nationwide. BSES discoms emphasize that consumers should only use authorized BSES platforms to pay bills and never share personal banking information.

The fraudulent messages often mimic official communication, creating a fake sense of urgency about immediate power disconnection. Clicking the links or calling given numbers exposes victims to online fraud, where sensitive financial data is extracted. BSES and TPDDL recommend verifying website authenticity and avoiding public computers for transactions. They also conduct awareness campaigns via social media and local community meetings to educate consumers about the risks.

