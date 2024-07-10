Surya Kant Joins USISPF Board of Directors, Strengthening US-India Tech Ties

Surya Kant, a prominent leader in India's IT sector from Tata Sons, has joined the Board of Directors of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). This move is expected to strengthen strategic tech partnerships between the US and India.

'Sury's leadership will guide the strategic partnership's contours. His understanding of tech, startups, and STEM education is crucial for fostering stronger ties between Washington and New Delhi,' said Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF.

Kant, with 40 years of industry experience, leads crucial US-India initiatives at Tata Sons. He advises Tata companies on US business strategies, expanding their horizons. Under his leadership, TCS North America's revenues grew significantly, and the company became the New York City Marathon's Title Sponsor.

