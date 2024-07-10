Left Menu

Surya Kant Joins USISPF Board of Directors, Strengthening US-India Tech Ties

Surya Kant, a significant figure in India's IT sector and a leader at Tata Sons, has joined the Board of Directors of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). His expertise is expected to enhance US-India collaborations in technology, startups, and STEM education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:42 IST
Surya Kant
  • Country:
  • United States

Surya Kant, a prominent leader in India's IT sector from Tata Sons, has joined the Board of Directors of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). This move is expected to strengthen strategic tech partnerships between the US and India.

'Sury's leadership will guide the strategic partnership's contours. His understanding of tech, startups, and STEM education is crucial for fostering stronger ties between Washington and New Delhi,' said Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF.

Kant, with 40 years of industry experience, leads crucial US-India initiatives at Tata Sons. He advises Tata companies on US business strategies, expanding their horizons. Under his leadership, TCS North America's revenues grew significantly, and the company became the New York City Marathon's Title Sponsor.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

