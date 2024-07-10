Automation Anywhere Expands Integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation, has announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft. This extends the integration of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service within Automation Anywhere's new AI + Automation Enterprise System, aiming to aid enterprises in automating complex end-to-end processes across various applications using AI Agents.

The announcement enhances the existing integration of Automation Anywhere's enterprise platform with Azure AI Document Intelligence. The new AI Studio solution enables customers to build AI Agents for any complex enterprise automation use case using GenAI models from Azure OpenAI Service. Notably, Automation Anywhere embeds Azure AI Document Intelligence within its Document Automation solution for processing forms, allowing for the processing of unstructured documents using Azure OpenAI Service.

''The integration of Azure OpenAI Service with our new AI Studio empowers organizations to automate tasks that were previously unimaginable,'' said Rushabh Parmani, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Automation Anywhere. The collaboration with Microsoft aims to provide maximum value to shared customers. Marco Casalaina, Vice President of Products at Azure AI, emphasized the benefits for enterprise customers to build and deploy AI-powered process automations securely. The new integrations are set to become available in the second quarter, with expanded model selection from Azure OpenAI Service in the third quarter.

