Dahua Technology Unveils Advanced MultiVision Series Cameras

Dahua Technology, a global leader in video-centric AIoT solutions, has launched its advanced MultiVision series cameras designed to address prevalent monitoring issues. The series is divided into three subcategories—Panoramic Splicing, Multi-direction, and X-Spans—focused on providing comprehensive coverage, intelligent functions, and significant cost efficiency.

The Panoramic Splicing Series leverages multi-lens cameras and a pixel-level metadata fusion algorithm to create a detailed 180° panoramic image, reducing both product and labor costs. The Multi-direction Series offers adjustable lens angles and FlexStream technology, which displays multiple image streams in a single channel, thereby cutting back-end costs.

Meanwhile, the X-Spans Series features synchronized overview and detail channels using high-performance DSP chips, and its Smart Tracking function ensures precise target tracking. The MultiVision Series is ideal for extensive monitoring needs in settings such as villas, warehouses, enterprise parks, and public squares.

