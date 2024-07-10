Left Menu

Dahua Technology Unveils Advanced MultiVision Series Cameras

Dahua Technology has introduced its latest MultiVision series cameras to tackle common monitoring challenges. With three tailored subseries—Panoramic Splicing, Multi-direction, and X-Spans—the cameras offer features like enlarged coverage, integrated AI functions, and cost savings, making them ideal for various complex scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:24 IST
Dahua Technology Unveils Advanced MultiVision Series Cameras
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Dahua Technology, a global leader in video-centric AIoT solutions, has launched its advanced MultiVision series cameras designed to address prevalent monitoring issues. The series is divided into three subcategories—Panoramic Splicing, Multi-direction, and X-Spans—focused on providing comprehensive coverage, intelligent functions, and significant cost efficiency.

The Panoramic Splicing Series leverages multi-lens cameras and a pixel-level metadata fusion algorithm to create a detailed 180° panoramic image, reducing both product and labor costs. The Multi-direction Series offers adjustable lens angles and FlexStream technology, which displays multiple image streams in a single channel, thereby cutting back-end costs.

Meanwhile, the X-Spans Series features synchronized overview and detail channels using high-performance DSP chips, and its Smart Tracking function ensures precise target tracking. The MultiVision Series is ideal for extensive monitoring needs in settings such as villas, warehouses, enterprise parks, and public squares.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024