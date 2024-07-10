Left Menu

Germany to Phase Out Chinese Tech in 5G Networks by 2026

The German government and mobile carriers, including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland, have reached an agreement to phase out the use of Chinese technology in the nation's 5G network by 2026. This decision aims to eliminate components from companies like Huawei and ZTE from Germany's 5G data centers.

  • Germany

The German government and mobile phone carriers have agreed to reduce the use of components from Chinese technology groups in the nation's 5G wireless network, according to a report by a group of German media outlets on Wednesday.

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland have reached an agreement with German government officials to ensure that the core network of 5G data centers will be free of technology from companies such as Huawei and ZTE by 2026, as reported by Sueddeutsche Zeitung and broadcasters NDR and WDR in a joint report.

The German interior ministry and the government were not immediately available for comment.

