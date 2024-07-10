Germany to Phase Out Chinese Tech in 5G Networks by 2026
The German government and mobile carriers, including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland, have reached an agreement to phase out the use of Chinese technology in the nation's 5G network by 2026. This decision aims to eliminate components from companies like Huawei and ZTE from Germany's 5G data centers.
- Country:
- Germany
The German government and mobile phone carriers have agreed to reduce the use of components from Chinese technology groups in the nation's 5G wireless network, according to a report by a group of German media outlets on Wednesday.
Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland have reached an agreement with German government officials to ensure that the core network of 5G data centers will be free of technology from companies such as Huawei and ZTE by 2026, as reported by Sueddeutsche Zeitung and broadcasters NDR and WDR in a joint report.
The German interior ministry and the government were not immediately available for comment.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- 5G
- network
- Huawei
- ZTE
- Deutsche Telekom
- Vodafone
- Telefonica
- technology
- 2026
ALSO READ
Spectrum auction fetches Rs 11,340 cr; Airtel top buyer, followed by Vodafone Idea and Jio: Govt statement.
Spectrum auction: Bharti Airtel buys radiowaves worth Rs 6,856.76 cr; Vodafone Idea Rs 3,510 crore, and Jio Rs 973.6 cr: Statement.
Vodafone Idea Buys Spectrum to Boost 4G Network
Telecom Giants Hike Tariffs: Airtel, Vodafone Idea Follow Jio's Lead
After Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea hikes tariffs for all prepaid and post-paid plans; effective July 4