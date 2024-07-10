Germany Nears Completion of 5G Network Review

The German interior ministry announced on Wednesday that the review of critical components in the nation's 5G mobile networks is nearing completion. This follows local media reports that an agreement in principle has been reached with telecom operators.

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland have all concurred with government officials that by 2026, the core network of Germany's 5G data centers should be devoid of technology from companies like Huawei and ZTE, according to a joint report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, NDR, and WDR.

A decision on how to proceed has been made, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

