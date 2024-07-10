Left Menu

Germany Nears Completion of 5G Network Review

The German interior ministry announced that the review of critical components for the nation's 5G mobile networks is almost finished. Major telecom operators, including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland, have agreed with the government to exclude Huawei and ZTE technology from core 5G data centers by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:37 IST
Germany Nears Completion of 5G Network Review
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German interior ministry announced on Wednesday that the review of critical components in the nation's 5G mobile networks is nearing completion. This follows local media reports that an agreement in principle has been reached with telecom operators.

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland have all concurred with government officials that by 2026, the core network of Germany's 5G data centers should be devoid of technology from companies like Huawei and ZTE, according to a joint report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, NDR, and WDR.

A decision on how to proceed has been made, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024