Germany Nears Completion of 5G Network Review
The German interior ministry announced that the review of critical components for the nation's 5G mobile networks is almost finished. Major telecom operators, including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland, have agreed with the government to exclude Huawei and ZTE technology from core 5G data centers by 2026.
The German interior ministry announced on Wednesday that the review of critical components in the nation's 5G mobile networks is nearing completion. This follows local media reports that an agreement in principle has been reached with telecom operators.
Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland have all concurred with government officials that by 2026, the core network of Germany's 5G data centers should be devoid of technology from companies like Huawei and ZTE, according to a joint report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, NDR, and WDR.
A decision on how to proceed has been made, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters.
