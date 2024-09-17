Left Menu

SLK Software Unveils EverythingAITM: Revolutionizing Business with AI

SLK Software launches EverythingAITM, an AI solutions suite designed to enhance business productivity and customer experience. This suite assists enterprises in adopting AI through a four-phase lifecycle, providing tools for data-driven decision-making and digital transformation. CEO Ajay Kumar highlights the significant ROI and efficiency gains for customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cincinnati | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:27 IST
SLK Software Unveils EverythingAITM: Revolutionizing Business with AI
  • Country:
  • United States

SLK Software, a global technology services firm, has announced the launch of EverythingAITM, a comprehensive AI solutions suite designed to help enterprises transition to AI-led organizations. This suite spans multiple industries including banking, financial services, insurance, and manufacturing. By embedding AI into every workflow, EverythingAITM aims to improve productivity and customer experience.

EverythingAITM transforms how enterprises convert ideas into tangible outcomes, guiding organizations through the four phases of the AI lifecycle: envisioning the strategy, engineering tailored solutions, expanding AI impact, and evolving to optimize AI for business reimagination. These solutions help businesses maximize ROI on their AI investments.

Ajay Kumar, CEO of SLK Software, stated, "SLK has invested heavily in building AI capabilities over the past five years. EverythingAITM reflects our deep commitment to enabling our customers to achieve peak business performance." The suite includes platforms, accelerators, and solutions to boost productivity by automating tasks and improving workflows, enhance customer interactions, support data-driven decision-making, and modernize applications for the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024