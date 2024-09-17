Left Menu

Canon Unveils New Multifunctional Printers and Scanner to Boost Office Productivity

Canon India has launched three new innovative products: the C1333i and 1440i multifunctional printers and the DR-S250N network scanner. These devices aim to enhance office productivity through secure and efficient document management, tailored for businesses, SMEs, and government organizations. The products are embedded with advanced functionalities and cloud connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:21 IST
Canon Unveils New Multifunctional Printers and Scanner to Boost Office Productivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Canon India has made a significant leap in office automation by introducing three ground-breaking products: the C1333i and 1440i multifunctional printers, along with the DR-S250N network scanner. These innovations are tailored to boost productivity in modern workspaces, featuring secure printing and seamless document workflows supported by Uniflow Online, Canon's cloud-based print management solution.

The new devices aim to address the specific needs of businesses, SMEs, and government organizations, providing robust performance and advanced security features. With functionalities that include high-speed scanning, mobile printing, and cloud connectivity, these products ensure efficient and secure handling of office tasks.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President and CEO of Canon India, emphasized the company's commitment to catering to the dynamic requirements of modern businesses. 'We understand the evolving needs of businesses and are committed to providing solutions that enhance productivity while prioritizing security,' he stated. The new line-up also showcases Canon's longstanding industry leadership, having maintained the No.1 position in the laser copier-based MFP segment for eight consecutive years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024