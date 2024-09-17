Canon Unveils New Multifunctional Printers and Scanner to Boost Office Productivity

Canon India has made a significant leap in office automation by introducing three ground-breaking products: the C1333i and 1440i multifunctional printers, along with the DR-S250N network scanner. These innovations are tailored to boost productivity in modern workspaces, featuring secure printing and seamless document workflows supported by Uniflow Online, Canon's cloud-based print management solution.

The new devices aim to address the specific needs of businesses, SMEs, and government organizations, providing robust performance and advanced security features. With functionalities that include high-speed scanning, mobile printing, and cloud connectivity, these products ensure efficient and secure handling of office tasks.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President and CEO of Canon India, emphasized the company's commitment to catering to the dynamic requirements of modern businesses. 'We understand the evolving needs of businesses and are committed to providing solutions that enhance productivity while prioritizing security,' he stated. The new line-up also showcases Canon's longstanding industry leadership, having maintained the No.1 position in the laser copier-based MFP segment for eight consecutive years.

(With inputs from agencies.)