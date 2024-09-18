Left Menu

FBI Disrupts Major Chinese Hacking Group 'Flax Typhoon'

The FBI has disrupted a significant Chinese hacking group known as 'Flax Typhoon,' reclaiming thousands of compromised devices. The group, linked to a Chinese company posing as an IT firm, was involved in intelligence collection for Chinese security agencies. This action is part of ongoing U.S. efforts against Chinese cyber threats.

Updated: 18-09-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:10 IST
FBI Disrupts Major Chinese Hacking Group 'Flax Typhoon'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI has successfully disrupted a major Chinese hacking group dubbed 'Flax Typhoon,' seizing control of thousands of compromised devices, announced FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday at a cybersecurity conference in Washington.

Wray revealed that 'Flax Typhoon' was operated by Integrity Technology Group, a Chinese company masquerading as an IT firm but was actually engaged in espionage for Chinese government security agencies. China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

This latest takedown follows increasing concerns over another Chinese hacking group, 'Volt Typhoon,' identified last year as targeting critical U.S. infrastructure. Wray noted that 'Flax Typhoon' shared similar targets but also attacked corporations and universities. Their operations were masked through a network of hijacked devices. Despite the hackers' countermeasures, the FBI successfully disrupted their botnet, marking a significant step in the ongoing battle against Chinese cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

