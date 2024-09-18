TRAI Proposes Unified Service Authorisation for Revamp of Telecom Licensing

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday proposed a 'unified service authorisation' to encompass various telecommunication services, such as mobile, satellite, landline, broadband, and internet. This move is part of the regulator's new recommendations on a service authorisations framework.

TRAI classified services into three broad segments: main service authorisations, auxiliary service authorisations, and captive service authorisations, with a significant reduction in entry fees. The regulator urged the central government to issue service authorisations based on predefined criteria, rather than engaging in entity-specific agreements.

The new framework did not explicitly mention OTT services, a major demand by telecom companies advocating for same-service-same rules. This comprehensive revamp aims to foster growth, enhance business ease, and stimulate competition within the telecom market.

(With inputs from agencies.)