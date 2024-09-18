TRAI Proposes Unified Service Authorisation for Revamp of Telecom Licensing
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed a 'unified service authorisation' to streamline telecommunication licenses across various services, including mobile, satellite, and broadband. The recommendations aim to reduce entry fees and simplify regulatory processes, however, OTT services are not explicitly mentioned in the new framework.
- Country:
- India
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday proposed a 'unified service authorisation' to encompass various telecommunication services, such as mobile, satellite, landline, broadband, and internet. This move is part of the regulator's new recommendations on a service authorisations framework.
TRAI classified services into three broad segments: main service authorisations, auxiliary service authorisations, and captive service authorisations, with a significant reduction in entry fees. The regulator urged the central government to issue service authorisations based on predefined criteria, rather than engaging in entity-specific agreements.
The new framework did not explicitly mention OTT services, a major demand by telecom companies advocating for same-service-same rules. This comprehensive revamp aims to foster growth, enhance business ease, and stimulate competition within the telecom market.
