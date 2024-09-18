Left Menu

U.S. Disrupts Chinese Hacking Group 'Flax Typhoon'

The FBI dismantled a major Chinese hacking group, Flax Typhoon, seizing thousands of compromised devices. The group, linked to the Chinese government, targeted critical U.S. infrastructure. This move is part of ongoing efforts by U.S. authorities to counter Chinese cyber activities. China's Embassy in Washington has denied the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:15 IST
U.S. Disrupts Chinese Hacking Group 'Flax Typhoon'

The FBI has disrupted a prominent Chinese hacking organization known as 'Flax Typhoon,' seizing thousands of compromised devices, FBI Director Christopher Wray announced at a cybersecurity conference in Washington. The group, controlled by the Chinese Integrity Technology Group, which poses as an IT company, has been linked to Chinese government security agencies.

Allied cyber officials from the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand also identified the Integrity Technology Group as the force behind these malicious operations. They revealed the group's activities have compromised more than 250,000 devices globally as of June. Meanwhile, China's Embassy in Washington has refuted these claims, accusing U.S. authorities of unwarranted conclusions.

Previously, concerns have risen regarding another Chinese group, 'Volt Typhoon,' known for targeting critical U.S. infrastructure. Wray noted that Flax Typhoon also aimed at key sectors including corporations, media entities, universities, and government bodies, utilizing a botnet to camouflage their activities. Despite an immediate cyberattack response from hackers, the FBI managed to seize the botnet infrastructure.

Wray emphasized that the operation against Flax Typhoon is part of a broader, ongoing confrontation with Chinese cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024