U.S. Disrupts Chinese Hacking Group 'Flax Typhoon'

The FBI has disrupted a prominent Chinese hacking organization known as 'Flax Typhoon,' seizing thousands of compromised devices, FBI Director Christopher Wray announced at a cybersecurity conference in Washington. The group, controlled by the Chinese Integrity Technology Group, which poses as an IT company, has been linked to Chinese government security agencies.

Allied cyber officials from the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand also identified the Integrity Technology Group as the force behind these malicious operations. They revealed the group's activities have compromised more than 250,000 devices globally as of June. Meanwhile, China's Embassy in Washington has refuted these claims, accusing U.S. authorities of unwarranted conclusions.

Previously, concerns have risen regarding another Chinese group, 'Volt Typhoon,' known for targeting critical U.S. infrastructure. Wray noted that Flax Typhoon also aimed at key sectors including corporations, media entities, universities, and government bodies, utilizing a botnet to camouflage their activities. Despite an immediate cyberattack response from hackers, the FBI managed to seize the botnet infrastructure.

Wray emphasized that the operation against Flax Typhoon is part of a broader, ongoing confrontation with Chinese cyber threats.

