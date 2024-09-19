Social-Media Platform X Resurfaces in Brazil Amid Supreme Court Block Order

Social-media platform X regained accessibility for numerous users in Brazil on Wednesday as an update to its communications network navigated around a Supreme Court block order.

The update utilized cloud services from third parties, enabling some Brazilian users to access X through external routes without needing a virtual private network, the Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (Abrint) reported. The exact number of Brazilians reaching X remains unknown.

X has not responded to requests for comment. Abrint board member Basilio Perez suggested the update was deliberate, questioning why X would opt for a slower third-party service.

Last month, following prolonged tension between X owner Elon Musk and Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court directed Brazil's mobile and internet service providers to block the platform. Access was promptly shut down.

Revised orders from Brazil's national telecommunications agency, Anatel, will need specificity to block cloud access without affecting government and financial services, according to Perez. Anatel is identifying the issue and notifying content delivery network providers first, then telecom companies, to restore the block. The duration to comply remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)