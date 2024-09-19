Rocket Lab's Electron Rocket Launch Aborted Due to Ground Support Issues

Rocket Lab announced on Thursday that the scheduled launch of its Electron rocket from a New Zealand facility was aborted moments before lift-off due to issues with ground support equipment.

The rocket, intended to carry five satellites for French IoT connectivity provider Kineis, did not take off at the planned time of 11 a.m. (2300 GMT) from the North Island launch pad.

Despite the abort, Rocket Lab confirmed that both Electron and the launch pad are in good condition. Peter Beck, the company's founder and CEO, explained on social media platform X that the scrub was caused by a piece of ground equipment failing to reach its target on time. No further launch attempts were made on Thursday, and future opportunities are now under evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)