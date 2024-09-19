PayU Introduces Flash Pay: Revolutionizing Biometric Authentication for Card Payments

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) - PayU, one of India's leading digital financial services providers, has launched an innovative biometric authentication solution for card payments known as Flash Pay. Unveiled at the Global Fintech Festival 2024, Flash Pay promises to simplify payment processes while enhancing security.

Flash Pay uses advanced biometric technology, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, for rapid and secure payment authentication. Transactions can be completed in under 10 seconds, eliminating the reliance on traditional OTP-based authentication and reducing associated risks.

This solution is designed to provide a seamless and secure payment experience for customers and merchants, integrating effortlessly with existing banking infrastructure. PayU aims to make Flash Pay accessible through various platforms, ensuring wide usability and fostering customer loyalty and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)