Left Menu

PayU Introduces Flash Pay: Revolutionizing Biometric Authentication for Card Payments

PayU, a leading digital financial services provider in India, has introduced Flash Pay, a biometric authentication solution for card payments. Unveiled at the Global Fintech Festival 2024, Flash Pay leverages biometric technology to enhance security and ease of use, eliminating the need for OTPs and reducing fraud risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:19 IST
PayU Introduces Flash Pay: Revolutionizing Biometric Authentication for Card Payments
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) - PayU, one of India's leading digital financial services providers, has launched an innovative biometric authentication solution for card payments known as Flash Pay. Unveiled at the Global Fintech Festival 2024, Flash Pay promises to simplify payment processes while enhancing security.

Flash Pay uses advanced biometric technology, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, for rapid and secure payment authentication. Transactions can be completed in under 10 seconds, eliminating the reliance on traditional OTP-based authentication and reducing associated risks.

This solution is designed to provide a seamless and secure payment experience for customers and merchants, integrating effortlessly with existing banking infrastructure. PayU aims to make Flash Pay accessible through various platforms, ensuring wide usability and fostering customer loyalty and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024