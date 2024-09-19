Left Menu

Current Science News Highlights: Space Achievements and Discoveries

This summary covers recent developments in science: Mitsubishi to provide H3 rockets for Eutelsat, Rocket Lab aborts Electron rocket launch, Intuitive Machines wins a $4.8 billion NASA contract, and a record-setting energetic jet from a black hole. These updates highlight significant milestones in space exploration and observation.

The world of science and space exploration has witnessed significant milestones this week. Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has sealed a deal to provide multiple H3 rocket launches for France's Eutelsat Group starting in 2027. This agreement marks a notable international victory for Japan's state-backed H3 rocket project, which saw its first successful flight earlier this year.

In another development, Rocket Lab's scheduled launch of its Electron rocket was aborted moments before liftoff due to ground support equipment issues. The rocket, carrying satellites for France's Kineis, failed to launch from New Zealand's North Island. Precise reasons for the technical glitch are under examination.

Meanwhile, Intuitive Machines secured a significant $4.8 billion contract from NASA to provide navigation and communication services for near-space missions. This victory has significantly boosted the space exploration company's share prices, exemplifying a thriving space industry.

Astronomical observations have also made headlines with the detection of the most extensive energetic jets emanating from a distant supermassive black hole. These jets, extending about 140 times the size of the Milky Way, provide a glimpse into the universe's past, showcasing its dynamic and energetic phenomena.

