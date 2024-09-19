Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military announced strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, just before the group's leader was set to speak. The military chief approved new plans for Israel's northern border. Israel accused Hezbollah of using civilian areas for combat. Recent attacks on Hezbollah's communications equipment heightened fears of war.

The Israeli military declared it was targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon on Thursday, minutes before the militant group's leader was scheduled to make a speech.

The military also stated that Israel's Chief of General Staff had approved plans for the northern region bordering Lebanon. Israel accused Hezbollah of converting southern Lebanon into a combat zone.

'For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, tunneled beneath them, and used civilians as human shields,' the military asserted. 'The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is working to secure northern Israel to allow residents to return to their homes and to meet all war objectives.'

Another military statement confirmed that Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi had recently approved plans for action in the northern arena. These statements were made public shortly before Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was expected to address the group for the first time after multiple explosions targeted Hezbollah's communications devices. The attacks killed 37 people and injured about 3,000, stirring fears of an impending war. Although Israel has not officially claimed responsibility, several security sources have indicated that its intelligence agency, Mossad, orchestrated the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

