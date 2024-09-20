Taiwan Denies Involvement in Lebanon Pagers Explosion

In a recent statement, Taiwan's economy minister assured that the components in the pagers that detonated in Lebanon were not made in Taiwan. This was confirmed on Friday amidst ongoing investigations.

Taiwan-based company Gold Apollo stated earlier this week that it did not manufacture the devices used in the attack. According to them, the pagers were made by Budapest-based company BAC, which has a license to use Gold Apollo's brand. 'The components are low-end IC (integrated circuits) and batteries,' Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei said during the briefing.

When pressed for further details on whether any parts of the pagers came from Taiwan, Kuo responded with certainty that they were not. The case remains under investigation by judicial authorities. Late Thursday, prosecutors questioned Gold Apollo's president and founder before releasing him.

