Left Menu

Celebrating Jaya Bachchan: A Star-Studded Birthday Tribute

Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude for fans' wishes on his wife Jaya Bachchan's 77th birthday. Known for iconic films and shared family ties with notable figures, Jaya received heartfelt messages from family members and colleagues like Kajol. Her contributions to cinema continue to be celebrated by peers and loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:46 IST
Celebrating Jaya Bachchan: A Star-Studded Birthday Tribute
Amitabh Bachchan
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan voiced his gratitude towards fans for their warm wishes on his wife, Jaya Bachchan's, 77th birthday. The veteran actress, famed for her roles in films like 'Guddi' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', received well wishes from across the industry.

Jaya and Amitabh, who have starred together in classics such as 'Zanjeer' and 'Sholay', tied the knot in 1973. The Bachchans are a powerhouse family, with children Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, an entrepreneur.

Navya celebrated her grandmother with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Industry colleagues such as Kajol also extended birthday greetings, highlighting Jaya Bachchan's impactful presence in Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025