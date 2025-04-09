Celebrating Jaya Bachchan: A Star-Studded Birthday Tribute

On Wednesday, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan voiced his gratitude towards fans for their warm wishes on his wife, Jaya Bachchan's, 77th birthday. The veteran actress, famed for her roles in films like 'Guddi' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', received well wishes from across the industry.

Jaya and Amitabh, who have starred together in classics such as 'Zanjeer' and 'Sholay', tied the knot in 1973. The Bachchans are a powerhouse family, with children Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, an entrepreneur.

Navya celebrated her grandmother with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Industry colleagues such as Kajol also extended birthday greetings, highlighting Jaya Bachchan's impactful presence in Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)