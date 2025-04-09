Left Menu

Hexaware Technologies Wins Back-to-Back Sustainable Organization of the Year at Net Zero Summit 2025

Hexaware Technologies has been named the Sustainable Organization of the Year at the Net Zero Summit & Awards 2025. Recognized for its climate strategy and circular economy innovations, Hexaware's efforts in sustainability, ESG integration, and renewable energy adoption were lauded. The company continues to push boundaries in creating a greener future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hexaware Technologies, a digital solutions powerhouse, has clinched the Sustainable Organization of the Year award at the 2025 Net Zero Summit & Awards, marking a significant achievement in corporate sustainability.

The company's dedication to turning sustainability ambitions into concrete results through ESG principles, renewable energy, and workplace inclusivity garnered high praise. Their agenda is strongly aligned with key climate goals, integrating technology with sustainable practices.

With aspirations to further advance these initiatives, Hexaware's roadmap includes expanding global renewable partnerships and promoting water stewardship in new communities, solidifying its leadership in sustainable innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

