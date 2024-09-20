Disappointment and Patriotism as Huawei's Tri-Foldable Mate XT Hits Stores in China

Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones were released in China on Friday, with many Chinese fans of Huawei disappointed by the limited walk-in availability of its highly anticipated $2,800 Mate XT—a price more than twice that of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Only customers with confirmed pre-orders could purchase the tri-foldable phone at Huawei's flagship Shenzhen shop, frustrating loyal fans.

At the Huawei Wangfujing store in Beijing, access was similarly restricted, and around 30 people were seen queuing outside. Expert analyses warned of supply chain constraints, and some questioned the phone's high cost amid a sluggish economy. Despite the restrictions, Huawei executive Richard Yu reported that sales exceeded expectations, though specifics were not provided.

The Mate XT's pre-orders surpassed 6.5 million, revealing strong demand despite currently unmet supply. Meanwhile, a phone stall vendor in Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei electronics market offered the Mate XT at inflated prices. Apple, facing declining sales in China, has yet to announce an AI partner to enhance its offerings, further darkening its launch prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)