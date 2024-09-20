Left Menu

Disappointment and Patriotism as Huawei's Tri-Foldable Mate XT Hits Stores in China

Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones launched in China, with Huawei fans disappointed due to limited walk-in availability of the $2,800 Mate XT. Supply chain constraints and high costs were cited, while patriotic support for Huawei remains strong amid U.S. sanctions. Apple's AI challenges in China were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones were released in China on Friday, with many Chinese fans of Huawei disappointed by the limited walk-in availability of its highly anticipated $2,800 Mate XT—a price more than twice that of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Only customers with confirmed pre-orders could purchase the tri-foldable phone at Huawei's flagship Shenzhen shop, frustrating loyal fans.

At the Huawei Wangfujing store in Beijing, access was similarly restricted, and around 30 people were seen queuing outside. Expert analyses warned of supply chain constraints, and some questioned the phone's high cost amid a sluggish economy. Despite the restrictions, Huawei executive Richard Yu reported that sales exceeded expectations, though specifics were not provided.

The Mate XT's pre-orders surpassed 6.5 million, revealing strong demand despite currently unmet supply. Meanwhile, a phone stall vendor in Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei electronics market offered the Mate XT at inflated prices. Apple, facing declining sales in China, has yet to announce an AI partner to enhance its offerings, further darkening its launch prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

