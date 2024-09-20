Left Menu

India Dominates Bangladesh in Opening Test in Chennai

India secured a significant lead against Bangladesh in the opening test in Chennai. Bangladesh managed only 149 runs in response to India's 376. Key performances included Jasprit Bumrah's 4-50 and resistance from Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz for Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:29 IST
India Dominates Bangladesh in Opening Test in Chennai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the opening test match in Chennai, India took a commanding lead over Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 149 on the second day.

Despite some resistance from Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan with 32 runs and Mehidy Hasan Miraz with 27 not out, India's first innings total of 376 proved overwhelming.

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah shone with figures of 4-50, while Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj contributed two wickets each, highlighting India's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024