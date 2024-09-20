India Dominates Bangladesh in Opening Test in Chennai

In the opening test match in Chennai, India took a commanding lead over Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 149 on the second day.

Despite some resistance from Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan with 32 runs and Mehidy Hasan Miraz with 27 not out, India's first innings total of 376 proved overwhelming.

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah shone with figures of 4-50, while Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj contributed two wickets each, highlighting India's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)