India Dominates Bangladesh in Opening Test in Chennai
India secured a significant lead against Bangladesh in the opening test in Chennai. Bangladesh managed only 149 runs in response to India's 376. Key performances included Jasprit Bumrah's 4-50 and resistance from Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz for Bangladesh.
In the opening test match in Chennai, India took a commanding lead over Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 149 on the second day.
Despite some resistance from Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan with 32 runs and Mehidy Hasan Miraz with 27 not out, India's first innings total of 376 proved overwhelming.
Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah shone with figures of 4-50, while Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj contributed two wickets each, highlighting India's dominance.
