Huawei's Mate XT Launch Sparks Mixed Reactions Amid High Costs and Supply Challenges

Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones hit the Chinese market on Friday, yet Huawei's enthusiasts faced disappointment as the eagerly awaited $2,800 Mate XT was unavailable for walk-in customers. At Huawei's flagship store in Shenzhen, only those with confirmed pre-orders could buy the tri-foldable device, leaving many self-proclaimed 'super fans' frustrated.

A similar scenario unfolded at the Huawei Wangfujing store in Beijing, where access to the Mate XT was also restricted to pre-order holders. In contrast, Apple's stores saw notable foot traffic, though concrete sales figures were not disclosed. The Mate XT's complexity and hefty price stirred both curiosity and skepticism among potential buyers.

Despite the letdowns, Huawei reported pre-orders exceeding 6.5 million, significantly outstripping the total foldable smartphones shipped globally last quarter. Yet, analysts caution that production constraints may hamper immediate supply, with some components reportedly facing production yield issues. Striking a note of optimism, Huawei's executive Richard Yu highlighted strong demand but acknowledged ongoing efforts to boost manufacturing capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)