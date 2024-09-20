Left Menu

Huawei's Mate XT Launch Sparks Mixed Reactions Amid High Costs and Supply Challenges

Huawei's highly anticipated and expensive tri-foldable Mate XT smartphone has launched in China, but many fans were disappointed as walk-in purchases were only available for pre-orders. Despite high demand with over 6.5 million pre-orders, supply chain issues and the phone's cost have sparked mixed reactions from consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:43 IST
Huawei's Mate XT Launch Sparks Mixed Reactions Amid High Costs and Supply Challenges

Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones hit the Chinese market on Friday, yet Huawei's enthusiasts faced disappointment as the eagerly awaited $2,800 Mate XT was unavailable for walk-in customers. At Huawei's flagship store in Shenzhen, only those with confirmed pre-orders could buy the tri-foldable device, leaving many self-proclaimed 'super fans' frustrated.

A similar scenario unfolded at the Huawei Wangfujing store in Beijing, where access to the Mate XT was also restricted to pre-order holders. In contrast, Apple's stores saw notable foot traffic, though concrete sales figures were not disclosed. The Mate XT's complexity and hefty price stirred both curiosity and skepticism among potential buyers.

Despite the letdowns, Huawei reported pre-orders exceeding 6.5 million, significantly outstripping the total foldable smartphones shipped globally last quarter. Yet, analysts caution that production constraints may hamper immediate supply, with some components reportedly facing production yield issues. Striking a note of optimism, Huawei's executive Richard Yu highlighted strong demand but acknowledged ongoing efforts to boost manufacturing capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024