The deadly exploitation of counterfeit pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah has spurred an extensive investigation into the devices, revealing a murky market for older technology with few buyer assurances.

While newer electronic products have tightly managed supply chains, older technologies from Asia suffer from counterfeiting and surplus inventories, complicating origin tracing and weaponization timelines.

The lethal booby traps in Lebanon exposed vulnerabilities as companies like Taiwan's Gold Apollo and Japan's Icom denied origins, bringing global scrutiny on counterfeit abuse. The incident underscores the challenges smaller brands face in safeguarding against fake products.

