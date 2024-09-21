The Dark Side of Counterfeit Electronics: Unraveling the Deadly Trail
A recent attack using counterfeit pagers and walkie-talkies led to the deaths of 37 people in Lebanon. Investigations point to complex supply chains and the prevalence of counterfeit electronics, making it challenging to pinpoint the origins and weaponization. Companies affected, like Gold Apollo and Icom, are cooperating with global probes.
The deadly exploitation of counterfeit pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah has spurred an extensive investigation into the devices, revealing a murky market for older technology with few buyer assurances.
While newer electronic products have tightly managed supply chains, older technologies from Asia suffer from counterfeiting and surplus inventories, complicating origin tracing and weaponization timelines.
The lethal booby traps in Lebanon exposed vulnerabilities as companies like Taiwan's Gold Apollo and Japan's Icom denied origins, bringing global scrutiny on counterfeit abuse. The incident underscores the challenges smaller brands face in safeguarding against fake products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Semiconductor Ambition: PM Modi's Vision for a Resilient Supply Chain
Tensions Shift Northward: Israeli Forces Poised at Lebanon Border
Supply chain resilience critical, says PM Modi at SEMICON India 2024 citing global disruption in supply chain during Covid pandemic.
US-India Partnership to Boost Global Semiconductor Supply Chain
ILO Launches Toolkit to Strengthen Social Dialogue in Thailand's Automotive Supply Chain