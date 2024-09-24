IBM India's Sandip Patel Announces ‘Digital Renaissance’ Highlighting AI Leadership

IBM India Managing Director Sandip Patel on Tuesday heralded a 'Digital Renaissance' in India, spotlighting the nation's leadership in AI adoption. Speaking at the IBM Think 2024 event, Patel stressed the urgency of making AI practical, responsible, and seamlessly embeddable.

Patel, also the MD for IBM South Asia, described the present as a defining moment for India's digital journey, labelling it 'Naya Daur' or the new era. He affirmed IBM's commitment to innovate both for India and the global market, leveraging hybrid cloud and AI—two of the most transformative technologies today.

Highlighting a survey showing that 59 percent of Indian enterprises are deploying AI, the highest rate globally, Patel underscored that the next challenge lies in scaling AI adoption. He implored companies to evaluate AI's practicality, responsibility, and seamless integration in their operations to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' a developed India characterized by transparency and fairness.

