Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd. Unveils Innovative Digital Signature Certificates at PKIA 2024

Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of its new InnaITKey Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) tokens, the PK110X-DSC (Biometric) and PK122X-DSC (Touch), at the PKIA 2024 conference in Bangalore. This latest offering marks a significant advancement in digital signature technology and security.

Both DSC tokens meet the stringent guidelines set by the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) for Digital Signature Certificates, having received formal approval from the relevant authorities. The innovative design and compliance with the highest security standards were praised by the CCA and Certifying Authorities (CAs).

The InnaITKey DSC tokens are manufactured domestically, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The tokens are free of components from India's border-sharing countries, ensuring that all processed data remains within Indian borders. This was emphasized during the launch event, attended by numerous dignitaries and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)