Left Menu

Booming Cooling Market: A $600 Billion Opportunity by 2050

A new report from UNEP and IFC projects the cooling market in developing economies to grow to USD 600 billion annually by 2050. The fastest growth is expected in Africa and South Asia, driven by population growth, urbanization, and economic expansion. The report highlights the need for sustainable and energy-efficient cooling solutions to meet this demand without exacerbating climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:19 IST
Booming Cooling Market: A $600 Billion Opportunity by 2050
  • Country:
  • India

In a transformative projection, a new report from UNEP and IFC has forecasted that the cooling market in developing economies is poised to double, reaching USD 600 billion annually by 2050.

According to the report, titled 'Cooler Finance: Mobilizing Investment for the Developing World's Sustainable Cooling Needs,' the most significant growth in cooling demand is expected to occur in Africa and South Asia. These regions are predicted to see the market multiply by seven and four times, respectively.

The report underscores the urgency of adopting sustainable cooling solutions. About two-thirds of the cooling-related emissions in 2022 originated from developing countries, a figure that could surpass 80 percent by 2050 due to surging population growth, economic advancements, and urbanization.

Sustainable cooling technologies have the potential to cut these emissions by nearly half. This includes prioritizing passive cooling strategies, enforcing energy performance standards, and phasing out climate-warming refrigerants.

The report also calls for a systematic approach to cold chains, large cooling infrastructures, and incentives for innovation as critical measures. The sustainable cooling market represents a potentially lucrative opportunity for the private sector, with benefits exceeding 8 trillion dollars.

'Developing nations especially are at the forefront of the deadly impacts of rising temperatures, necessitating immediate and effective cooling solutions,' remarked Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024