Global Culinary Ties Strengthened: IFCA and MLA Unite to Elevate Australian Lamb in India

In a move poised to expand culinary horizons in India, the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) have inked a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership seeks to elevate the presence of Australian lamb among Indian culinary professionals and within the broader food service sector.

The agreement, signed with the shared vision of bolstering culinary excellence and global protein diversity, aims to introduce top-notch international ingredients to Indian consumers. It facilitates a collaborative platform where both parties will engage in knowledge exchange and chef-led advocacy initiatives, promoting Australian lamb's versatility and premium quality.

Australian lamb, celebrated for its sustainable production and diverse applications, aligns well with India's evolving culinary scene. With 0% duty status and a consistent supply, it's increasingly becoming a favored choice among Indian chefs, offering innovative possibilities from traditional biryanis to contemporary dishes. This collaboration not only enhances business ties but also enriches cultural connections through food.

(With inputs from agencies.)