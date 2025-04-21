Left Menu

Global Culinary Ties Strengthened: IFCA and MLA Unite to Elevate Australian Lamb in India

The Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and Meat & Livestock Australia have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding to promote Australian lamb among Indian chefs and the food service industry. This partnership aims to enhance culinary collaboration and introduce high-quality protein options to India's dynamic food landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:11 IST
Global Culinary Ties Strengthened: IFCA and MLA Unite to Elevate Australian Lamb in India
MLA and IFCA teams at the MoU signing ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move poised to expand culinary horizons in India, the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) have inked a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership seeks to elevate the presence of Australian lamb among Indian culinary professionals and within the broader food service sector.

The agreement, signed with the shared vision of bolstering culinary excellence and global protein diversity, aims to introduce top-notch international ingredients to Indian consumers. It facilitates a collaborative platform where both parties will engage in knowledge exchange and chef-led advocacy initiatives, promoting Australian lamb's versatility and premium quality.

Australian lamb, celebrated for its sustainable production and diverse applications, aligns well with India's evolving culinary scene. With 0% duty status and a consistent supply, it's increasingly becoming a favored choice among Indian chefs, offering innovative possibilities from traditional biryanis to contemporary dishes. This collaboration not only enhances business ties but also enriches cultural connections through food.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025