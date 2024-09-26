Beetel Teletech Partners with Cambium Networks to Transform India's Networking Landscape

Technology service provider Beetel Teletech announced on Thursday its partnership with NASDAQ-listed Cambium Networks to distribute advanced networking solutions in India.

Under this strategic partnership, Beetel will offer Cambium's comprehensive range of networking solutions, including fixed wireless, networking switches, wi-fi, fibre, security, SD-WAN, and licensed frequency solutions.

'This partnership represents a pivotal step towards securing a strategically advantageous position in India's rapidly expanding networking market. With projections indicating that 60 to 65 percent of Indians will have internet access by 2025, Cambium's advanced technologies will equip us with the essential tools to meet the evolving demands of India's digital infrastructure and drive transformative growth,' stated Beetel Teletech MD and CEO Sanjeev Chhabra.

Beetel operates through a network of 10,000 retailers and 500 distributors in India, partnering with companies like Avaya, HP, Samsung, Siemens, QSC, RADWIN, RAD, Yealink, Alcatel Lucent, Adva, Tata Trynox, Numeric, among others.

'India is a key theatre for us. Our largest design centres are now in India, where we are developing cutting-edge hardware and software for global adoption. By partnering with Beetel, we are excited at the prospects of expanding our presence in India,' added Cambium Networks Regional Vice President Asia Pacific Himanshu Motial.

(With inputs from agencies.)