India Set to Become Hub for Green Shipbuilding

India is emerging as a major hub for green shipbuilding, driven by the government's strong emphasis on alternative fuels and renewable energy, according to a maritime industry expert.

Modernization and upgrading of Indian shipyards are underway, with older dockyards being reassessed for reopening to add more capacities. This push for green shipbuilding comes amidst a global surge in demand for environmentally friendly maritime assets, as noted by Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV.

The Indian government is fostering investments and technology transfers from Japanese and Korean shipyards, aiming to establish shipbuilding clusters in the country. This effort coincides with the International Maritime Organization's 2050 deadline for the elimination of greenhouse gas emissions.

