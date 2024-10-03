Left Menu

Hong Kong Stock Storm: A Sharp Decline after Stimulus-Fueled Rally

Hong Kong stocks plummeted over 3% following a six-session rally, driven by Chinese stimulus measures. Investors booked profits particularly in property, finance, and tech sectors. Experts warn of a potential bubble with Beijing's policy decisions hanging in balance, complicating future fiscal strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:38 IST
Hong Kong Stock Storm: A Sharp Decline after Stimulus-Fueled Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong stocks took a nosedive on Thursday, retreating sharply after a robust six-session run prompted by an influx of Chinese stimulus measures. Investors scrambled to book gains, principally from high-performing sectors including property, finance, and technology.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index plunged 3.12% to 21,743.18, erasing some of Wednesday's impressive gains where it climbed 6%, marking its most successful session since November 2022. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong experienced a 3.44% decline, while the Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 5.2%.

UBS indicated signs of profit-taking were evident, with sales focusing on select Hong Kong real estate and financial stocks. The Hang Seng had surged over 30% from a September low prior to Thursday's contraction. Analysts express concern over parallels with the 2015 boom and bust, as the market fervor could complicate Beijing's future economic policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024