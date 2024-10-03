Customs Seize New iPhone 16 Pro Max in Smuggling Bust
Customs officials intercepted a smuggling attempt at India's IGI Airport, seizing 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max devices from four passengers arriving from Dubai. A separate incident saw 26 more iPhones confiscated from a passenger traveling from Hong Kong. Both cases showcase heightened vigilance against high-end smartphone smuggling.
Indian customs officials have thwarted an attempt to smuggle high-end smartphones into the country, seizing 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max devices at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The operation involved four passengers who had flown in from Dubai on an Indigo Airlines flight.
According to an official statement released on social media, this incident marks the second significant seizure of these devices in recent days. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, representing the latest in Apple's smartphone lineup, has become a target for smugglers looking to evade import taxes.
Customs officials also intercepted a woman in her late thirties at the same airport, seizing 26 concealed iPhones wrapped in tissue paper. She had arrived from Hong Kong, further emphasizing the sophistication and frequency of attempted smartphone trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
