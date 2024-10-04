Supreme Showdown: Key Cases That Could Define U.S. Legal Landscape

The U.S. Supreme Court embarks on a new nine-month term with critical cases on its docket. Issues range from gun regulations and transgender minors' medical care to online pornography laws, testing federal and state authorities' powers.

High-profile cases include challenges to gun regulations aimed at 'ghost guns,' with President Biden's administration contesting a lower court's ruling. Additionally, the court will hear disputes over gender-affirming medical care bans for transgender minors.

Other vital matters include Texas laws on online pornography age verification, nuclear waste management authority, vape products regulation, and securities fraud lawsuits against industry giants Nvidia and Facebook.

