VLF Tennis eScooter: Revolutionizing Electric Mobility with Italian Flair

The VLF Tennis eScooter from Italy redefines electric commuting with its stylish design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly performance. Set for a November 2024 launch in India, it features a powerful motor, lightweight structure, and a TFT display. Pre-booking begins with a refundable fee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:53 IST
The dawn of a new era in electric mobility arrives with the unveiling of the VLF Tennis eScooter, an innovation born from the fusion of Italian engineering and design expertise. This electric marvel is poised to transform urban commuting with an unmatched blend of style, efficiency, and performance.

Built for both city streets and weekend excursions, the Tennis Electric boasts a peak power output of 2.1W and a travel range exceeding 130 km on a single charge. Its lightweight construction, facilitated by a segment-first double-sided aluminium swing arm, ensures exceptional build quality and handling. Additional features include a TFT display and Bluetooth connectivity, with options for three distinct riding modes.

Production is underway at KVMPL's Kolhapur facility, with a launch slated for November 2024. VLF plans to distribute the Tennis eScooter through the Motohaus dealership network. With the option to secure future ownership via a refundable pre-booking fee, consumers are invited to partake in a futuristic and eco-conscious travel revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

