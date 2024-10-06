Left Menu

SpaceX Falcon 9 Cleared for October Launch

SpaceX's Falcon 9 has received clearance from the FAA to return to flight. The upcoming Hera mission is set for an October 7 launch from Cape Canaveral after assessing previous mishap risks involving the Crew-9 mission. The decision ensures public safety during the upcoming space mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is set to make its return to space following a green light from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. The company's upcoming mission, dubbed Hera, is scheduled for launch on October 7 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The FAA's decision comes after a thorough risk assessment, particularly in light of a previous incident involving the Crew-9 mission. Officials determined that the Hera mission does not require a second stage reentry, which significantly reduces the primary public safety risk identified during the Crew-9 mishap.

With this new clearance, SpaceX is poised to move forward with preparations for the Hera mission, marking another significant step in their ongoing series of space ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

