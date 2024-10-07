Telegram's Dark Side: Encrypted App Fuels Southeast Asia's Organized Crime Surge

The United Nations has released a report highlighting the role of the messaging app Telegram in facilitating organized crime networks across Southeast Asia. According to the report, Telegram's unregulated channels have become instrumental for large-scale illicit activities like data trading, deepfake fraud, and cryptocurrency laundering.

The report accuses Telegram's CEO, Pavel Durov, of permitting criminal activities on the platform. Durov has been charged in France, prompting discussions about the criminal liability of app providers and the boundaries of free speech.

With an annual revenue between $27.4 billion to $36.5 billion, Southeast Asia's crime sector is rapidly evolving, incorporating advanced technologies into their operations. Yet, Telegram continues to offer a fertile ground for these dark enterprises, remaining under scrutiny worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)