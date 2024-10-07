Telegram's Dark Side: Encrypted App Fuels Southeast Asia's Organized Crime Surge
The United Nations reports that Telegram is facilitating organized crime in Southeast Asia through unregulated channels. Criminal activities include data trading, deepfake fraud, and cryptocurrency laundering. Pavel Durov faces charges in France, highlighting the platform's role in illicit operations and sparking debates on app provider liability.
The United Nations has released a report highlighting the role of the messaging app Telegram in facilitating organized crime networks across Southeast Asia. According to the report, Telegram's unregulated channels have become instrumental for large-scale illicit activities like data trading, deepfake fraud, and cryptocurrency laundering.
The report accuses Telegram's CEO, Pavel Durov, of permitting criminal activities on the platform. Durov has been charged in France, prompting discussions about the criminal liability of app providers and the boundaries of free speech.
With an annual revenue between $27.4 billion to $36.5 billion, Southeast Asia's crime sector is rapidly evolving, incorporating advanced technologies into their operations. Yet, Telegram continues to offer a fertile ground for these dark enterprises, remaining under scrutiny worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thailand Advances Marriage Equality: A Historic Step for Southeast Asia
UN Reports Massive Displacement Due to Israeli Strikes on Lebanon
SpaceX's $15 Billion Vietnam Venture: Starlink Expansion in Southeast Asia
India Leads: JP Nadda Steers WHO Southeast Asia Toward Healthcare Innovation
WHO's Southeast Asia Summit: A Unified Roadmap for Health Progress