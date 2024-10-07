Hitachi Energy's ₹2,000 Crore Investment Surge in India
Switzerland-based Hitachi Energy plans a ₹2,000 crore investment in India over the next 4-5 years. The funding will enhance transformer production, expand facilities, and bolster their talent base. The initiative includes developing transformers, insulation components, and HVDC systems, with ₹400 crore allocated yearly.
Switzerland-based technology giant Hitachi Energy is set to invest ₹2,000 crore in India over the next 4-5 years, according to a company official's statement on Monday.
Managing Director and CEO of Hitachi Energy India and South Asia, N Venu, indicated that the funds will be directed towards expanding the company's transformer production capacity, enhancing its talent pool, and diversifying its product portfolio.
This substantial investment aims to advance the production of both large and small power transformers, as well as dry and traction transformers. Additionally, it will strengthen the company’s high-voltage direct current (HVDC) capacity and improve network control solutions for clients across industries, utilities, and the transport sector. The company is also exploring various funding avenues, including market fundraising, to support this ambitious expansion.
