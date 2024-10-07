India's NGLV Project: A New Frontier for Space Industry

The Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) project is set to revolutionize the Indian space industry by encouraging early industry participation in its development. Announced by ISRO chief S Somanath, this initiative aligns with India's ambitious plans for a crewed lunar landing by 2040 and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Following the Union Cabinet's approval, the NGLV project represents a significant policy shift towards greater private sector involvement. The Indian government aims to launch this initiative with maximum participation from Indian industries, looking to boost their investment in manufacturing capacities from the outset.

Speaking at a GIFAS conference in New Delhi, Somanath discussed collaborations with France, including the development of liquid engines. This cooperative approach exemplifies India's expanding role in global aerospace development, marked by the successful launch of over 20 satellites via France's Ariane rockets.

(With inputs from agencies.)