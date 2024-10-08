Judge Orders Google Revamp to Boost App Competition
A U.S. judge has ordered Google to revamp its mobile app business, allowing more options for Android users to download apps and make in-app payments. The decision arose from a case filed by Epic Games, aiming to increase competition and reduce Google's control over the app distribution and payment processes.
A U.S. District Judge issued a mandate to Google requiring significant changes to its app distribution model. The ruling, connected to a lawsuit from Epic Games, seeks to provide Android users with expanded options for downloading and paying for their apps.
The judge's decision restricts Google's ability to financially incentivize device manufacturers to pre-install its app store and to share revenues with other distributors. Google intends to appeal the ruling, expressing concerns over potential negative impacts on consumers and developers.
The injunction, effective November 1, challenges Google's alleged monopoly over app distribution and payments on Android devices. The action follows a jury verdict in favor of Epic Games, which accused Google of stifling competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
