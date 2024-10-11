Developers Struggle to Balance Safety and Innovation Amid Deadlines

In today's fast-paced tech environment, software developers encounter growing challenges in balancing rapid innovation with stringent safety requirements. A new survey conducted by BlackBerry shows that 75% of developers concede that tight deadlines sometimes lead them to compromise on vital safety protocols.

This mounting frustration has pushed 74% of developers to contemplate switching operating systems. Current choices often fall short, especially when meeting international safety standards. Issues such as security concerns and performance inefficiencies are driving this trend, with open-source platforms emerging as a popular yet imperfect option.

John Wall, SVP of BlackBerry QNX, emphasizes the importance of secure, pre-certified software to navigate this landscape. With security breaches delaying projects by up to a month, the industry faces an urgent need for robust systems that can simultaneously support innovation and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)