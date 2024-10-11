Left Menu

Developers Struggle to Balance Safety and Innovation Amid Deadlines

A recent BlackBerry survey reveals 75% of developers face pressure to meet urgent deadlines, often at the expense of functional safety. Challenges with current operating systems lead 74% to consider switching. The need for secure, pre-certified software is crucial to ensure safety without compromising innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Waterloo | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:46 IST
Developers Struggle to Balance Safety and Innovation Amid Deadlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In today's fast-paced tech environment, software developers encounter growing challenges in balancing rapid innovation with stringent safety requirements. A new survey conducted by BlackBerry shows that 75% of developers concede that tight deadlines sometimes lead them to compromise on vital safety protocols.

This mounting frustration has pushed 74% of developers to contemplate switching operating systems. Current choices often fall short, especially when meeting international safety standards. Issues such as security concerns and performance inefficiencies are driving this trend, with open-source platforms emerging as a popular yet imperfect option.

John Wall, SVP of BlackBerry QNX, emphasizes the importance of secure, pre-certified software to navigate this landscape. With security breaches delaying projects by up to a month, the industry faces an urgent need for robust systems that can simultaneously support innovation and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024