DP World Pauses UK Investment Amid P&O Controversy

Amid mounting criticism from UK ministers, logistics giant DP World has stalled a planned £1 billion investment in the UK. This comes after ministers condemned practices at its subsidiary, P&O Ferries. The move deals a heavy blow to governmental aspirations, coinciding with a major investment summit in Britain.

Dubai-based DP World is reassessing its proposed investment, a key element of a series of announcements for the imminent summit, according to reports from Sky News and Bloomberg. In addition, DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has reportedly cancelled his planned appearance at the event.

P&O Ferries, a British subsidiary, made headlines in 2022 after the abrupt dismissal of 800 employees, sparking political and union outrage. Recent remarks by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Transport Minister Louise Haigh reignited the controversy, criticizing P&O's actions as exploitative.

